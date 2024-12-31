Here are some of the top stories that dominated the headlines in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen over the past 12 months.

From the general election to the re-opening of Dewsbury’s birthing centre, the blaze that ripped through a former college to the Educating Yorkshire cameras returning to Thornhill Community Academy - it’s been a year full of big news.
So, as 2024 draws to a close, we have taken a look back at some of the biggest stories to make the headlines in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen over the last 12 months.
1. January: Dewsbury-born ‘Gladiator’ stars on BBC reboot
Hit TV show Gladiators returned to our screens on Saturday, January 13 on the BBC with Dewsbury-born Jodie Ounsley’s Fury one of 16 new generation superhuman Gladiators who competed against a brave set of contenders in the ultimate test of speed and strength. https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/news/people/fury-meet-the-dewsbury-born-gladiators-star-inspired-by-her-former-contender-dad-4471665 Photo: Hungry Bear Media Ltd, Nick Eagle
2. January: Careers in Surgery event
Students at Heckmondwike Grammar School were treated to a “brilliant” interactive learning session at the start of 2024 as the NHS launched a programme seeking to recruit the next generation of colleagues. https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/education/careers-in-surgery-are-the-next-generation-of-nhs-professionals-going-to-come-from-this-heckmondwike-school-4494867 Photo: Jim Fitton
3. February: Regulars say goodbye as popular Batley Carr pub closes its doors
Over 300 people attended a goodbye party in February for Jane Drury and John Foulstone, the landlord and landlady at the Woodman Inn, after the Batley Carr pub had to close its doors for good. https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/business/we-have-been-humbled-by-it-all-over-300-regulars-say-goodbye-to-landlord-and-landlady-after-batley-carr-pub-had-to-close-its-doors-4516709 Photo: Adam Cheshire / National World
4. February: Demolition begins
In February, work started on the demolition of Heckmondwike’s old market hall as part of the delivery of the town’s blueprint. https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/business/work-begins-on-demolition-of-heckmondwikes-old-market-hall-as-part-of-ps15-million-blueprint-delivery-4527163 Photo: Jim Fitton
