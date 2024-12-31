Here are some of the top stories that dominated the headlines in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen over the past 12 months.

From the general election to the re-opening of Dewsbury’s birthing centre, the blaze that ripped through a former college to the Educating Yorkshire cameras returning to Thornhill Community Academy - it’s been a year full of big news.

So, as 2024 draws to a close, we have taken a look back at some of the biggest stories to make the headlines in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen over the last 12 months.