Here are some of the top stories that dominated the headlines in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen in 2024.Here are some of the top stories that dominated the headlines in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen in 2024.
Here are some of the top stories that dominated the headlines in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen in 2024.

IN PICTURES: Take a look back on 2024 in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen through the Reporter Series’ top stories of the year

By Adam Cheshire
Published 31st Dec 2024, 06:00 BST
Here are some of the top stories that dominated the headlines in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen over the past 12 months.

From the general election to the re-opening of Dewsbury’s birthing centre, the blaze that ripped through a former college to the Educating Yorkshire cameras returning to Thornhill Community Academy - it’s been a year full of big news.

So, as 2024 draws to a close, we have taken a look back at some of the biggest stories to make the headlines in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen over the last 12 months.

Hit TV show Gladiators returned to our screens on Saturday, January 13 on the BBC with Dewsbury-born Jodie Ounsley’s Fury one of 16 new generation superhuman Gladiators who competed against a brave set of contenders in the ultimate test of speed and strength. https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/news/people/fury-meet-the-dewsbury-born-gladiators-star-inspired-by-her-former-contender-dad-4471665

1. January: Dewsbury-born ‘Gladiator’ stars on BBC reboot

Hit TV show Gladiators returned to our screens on Saturday, January 13 on the BBC with Dewsbury-born Jodie Ounsley’s Fury one of 16 new generation superhuman Gladiators who competed against a brave set of contenders in the ultimate test of speed and strength. https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/news/people/fury-meet-the-dewsbury-born-gladiators-star-inspired-by-her-former-contender-dad-4471665 Photo: Hungry Bear Media Ltd, Nick Eagle

Photo Sales
Students at Heckmondwike Grammar School were treated to a “brilliant” interactive learning session at the start of 2024 as the NHS launched a programme seeking to recruit the next generation of colleagues. https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/education/careers-in-surgery-are-the-next-generation-of-nhs-professionals-going-to-come-from-this-heckmondwike-school-4494867

2. January: Careers in Surgery event

Students at Heckmondwike Grammar School were treated to a “brilliant” interactive learning session at the start of 2024 as the NHS launched a programme seeking to recruit the next generation of colleagues. https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/education/careers-in-surgery-are-the-next-generation-of-nhs-professionals-going-to-come-from-this-heckmondwike-school-4494867 Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Over 300 people attended a goodbye party in February for Jane Drury and John Foulstone, the landlord and landlady at the Woodman Inn, after the Batley Carr pub had to close its doors for good. https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/business/we-have-been-humbled-by-it-all-over-300-regulars-say-goodbye-to-landlord-and-landlady-after-batley-carr-pub-had-to-close-its-doors-4516709

3. February: Regulars say goodbye as popular Batley Carr pub closes its doors

Over 300 people attended a goodbye party in February for Jane Drury and John Foulstone, the landlord and landlady at the Woodman Inn, after the Batley Carr pub had to close its doors for good. https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/business/we-have-been-humbled-by-it-all-over-300-regulars-say-goodbye-to-landlord-and-landlady-after-batley-carr-pub-had-to-close-its-doors-4516709 Photo: Adam Cheshire / National World

Photo Sales
In February, work started on the demolition of Heckmondwike’s old market hall as part of the delivery of the town’s blueprint. https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/business/work-begins-on-demolition-of-heckmondwikes-old-market-hall-as-part-of-ps15-million-blueprint-delivery-4527163

4. February: Demolition begins

In February, work started on the demolition of Heckmondwike’s old market hall as part of the delivery of the town’s blueprint. https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/business/work-begins-on-demolition-of-heckmondwikes-old-market-hall-as-part-of-ps15-million-blueprint-delivery-4527163 Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:DewsburyBatley
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice