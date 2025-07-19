In pictures: Some of the best winning images from Dewsbury Photographic Group's competitions during past season

By Dominic Brown
Published 19th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST
With Dewsbury Photographic Group now on its annual break, members will be out and about trying to take a winning image for next year’s competitions.

This month’s featured images are from a number of last season’s competitions, and many of them were winners.

A club spokesperson said: “With lots of sections to fill, we will no doubt see some cracking images which may be entered as prints or projected images. Either way, all the sections can be entered into.

“If you would like to join a thriving photographic club and battle some of your images in our various competitions, why not just call in and see what we do?

“We meet every Monday night from September to May in Dewsbury Town Hall in the council chamber.

“We are always looking for new members that will give the existing members some competition. We’ll make you very welcome and even throw in tea and biscuits for good measure.”

For more information, visit the group’s website: https://dewsburyphoto.smugmug.com/

Barging through

1. Photography

Barging through Photo: Dewsbury Photographic Group

Whitby Goths

2. Photography

Whitby Goths Photo: Dewsbury Photographic Group

Wren collecting nesting material

3. Photography

Wren collecting nesting material Photo: Dewsbury Photographic Group

Have you seen this news?

4. Photography

Have you seen this news? Photo: Dewsbury Photographic Group

