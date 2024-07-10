In pictures: Six photos of the Ali Sh'an Rupyal Tent Pegging Tournament in Heckmondwike

Crowds flocked to the second equestrian event of the year held on Sunday, June 23 at the Leeds Road Fields in Heckmondwike.

Families turned up to enjoy the spectacle of horses running across the grass while the skilled riders sitting on them had to quickly use their javelin poles to pick up tent pegs stuck in the ground.

Trophies were presented to the various winning teams by the event's specially invited chief guest, Bawah Mohammad Siddiq.

Mr Siddiq's father had the unique distinction of having served as a British-Indian Army soldier in both the Great War and during the Second World War.

Visitors also got the rare treat to see different breeds of Arabian stallions performing spectacular rear legged dance displays at the end of the tournament.

Besides the equestrian entertainment, food stalls were put-up selling sugary Indian Jalebi sweets, alongside mouth-watering kebabs and samosa-chaat dishes.

Volunteers holding buckets from the Forget Me Not Trust also mingled in with local people to raise money for charity on a memorable Sunday afternoon full of different activities.

1 . Tournament Bawah (Elder) Mohammad Siddiq, who was invited as chief guest at the tournament, with his grandsonPhoto: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Tournament A rider taking part in the tournamentPhoto: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Tournament A rider taking part in the tournamentPhoto: Submitted Photo Sales