In pictures: Scenic shots feature in Dewsbury Photographic Group's fifth competition of the season

On Monday, February 10 the club held the judging of its fifth competition. There were more than 60 entries with prints and projected images, some of which were judged on the night.

The club has a photographic print exhibition on show in the Dewsbury Town Hall foyer.

A spokesperson said: “Forty prints from all members are mounted in frames and it’s free entry to go and view them.

“The exhibition will be on for about three months, so there is plenty of time for people to go and have a look at some of the work from our members.

“If you would like to join a thriving photographic club and battle some of your images in our various competitions, why not just call in and see what we do?

“We meet every Monday night from September to May in Dewsbury Town Hall in the council chamber. We’ll make you very welcome and even throw in tea and biscuits for good measure.”

For more information, visit the club’s website: https://dewsburyphoto.smugmug.com/