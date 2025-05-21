The much-loved Red House, on Oxford Road, which was famously an inspiration to Charlotte Bronte, was sold by Kirklees Council in December 2024.

Organised by the Red House Yorkshire Heritage Trust, a charity aiming to preserve the Grade II listed building’s history, Saturday’s event, at Birkenshaw Methodist Church, saw stalls featuring flowers, jewellery, cakes and dog treats, while large banners displayed Red House’s intriguing past.

Attendees included the new mayor of Kirklees, Councillor Elizabeth Smaje of the Birstall and Birkenshaw ward, and Councillor David Hall of Liversedge and Gomersal.

Halina Kasperowicz, charity chair at Red House Yorkshire Heritage Trust, said:

“All the stall holders loved the venue and they all enjoyed themselves. It was a wonderful day.

“It wasn't about making money. We do need money to keep running but it was about keeping the heritage and the history in people’s consciousness.”

Moira Spencer, a watercolour artist, illustrator and award-winning tutor from Gomersal was hosting her Fresh Art Takeaway at the event.

She said: “It is nice to be here to support Red House Yorkshire as a charity and get the word out about the history of the place.

“There is so much history and it is about keeping up people’s awareness even though we’ll just perhaps have to look at it from over the wall now.”

Florist owner Emma Townsend, who was representing her home-based business Grove Cottage Florals, which is near to the Red House site, at the event, said:

“Red House is near to my home so I have always had a keen interest in it. It is really nice to be part of this for the local community.”

Fellow Gomersal resident, Lauren Sargeant, was taking part in her first crafts fayre with a cake stall, raising £128 for Target Ovarian Cancer following the sad death of her grandma, Sandra, from the disease in 2020.

She said: “It is a charity very close to all of our hearts. It helps towards early diagnosis and funds a lot of research behind treatments, as well as providing general support for women, and their families, who are affected.

“The event has been a fun experience.”

Women support services, WomenCentre Calderdale and Kirklees, was also in attendance, as it celebrates its 40th year empowering women to achieve a better quality of life, through prevention, intervention, and recovery services.

Steph Mallas, Deputy CEO, said: “It is our 40th year. We are celebrating and doing a big fundraiser. It is really important that these services are available for the next 40 years.

“We have set ourselves a big fundraising target of £75,000. We are doing lots of initiatives, and this is one of those.”

