In pictures: Nature, wildlife and landscape images from Dewsbury Photographic Group's latest competition

By Dominic Brown
Published 22nd Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
Dewsbury Photographic Group is enjoying lots of entries into its competitions.

The subjects offer something for any member to enter, from architectural record to nature with portraits, landscapes, sport action and open subjects.

This month’s featured photographs are from the club’s competition that was judged in February, with another three competitions still to go before the end of the season.

A spokesperson said: “If you would like to join a thriving photographic club and battle some of your images in our various competitions, why not just call in and see what we do?

“We meet every Monday night from September to May in Dewsbury Town Hall in the council chamber. We’ll make you very welcome and even throw in tea and biscuits for good measure.”

For more information, visit the club’s website: https://dewsburyphoto.smugmug.com/

Upper Bow River, Banff

1. Nature

Upper Bow River, Banff Photo: Dewsbury Photographic Group

Photo Sales
Seeing Double

2. Wildlife

Seeing Double Photo: Dewsbury Photographic Group

Photo Sales
Red billed Hornbill

3. Wildlife

Red billed Hornbill Photo: Dewsbury Photographic Group

Photo Sales
Play Fight Mid River

4. Wildlife

Play Fight Mid River Photo: Dewsbury Photographic Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Nature
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice