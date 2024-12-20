In pictures: Nativity plays and Christmas productions at schools in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen

Children at schools in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen have been getting into the festive spirit ahead of the Christmas holidays.

As the end of term approaches, youngsters have been taking part in nativity plays, seasonal shows and Christmas productions, performing in front of audiences of family, friends and fellow pupils.

Here is a selection of photos from some of this year’s festive performances.

The cast of Birstall Primary Academy's early years foundation stage and key stage one nativity

The cast of Birstall Primary Academy's early years foundation stage and key stage one nativity Photo: Submitted

Key stage one nativity at Headlands C of E Junior, Infant and Nursery School, Liversedge

Key stage one nativity at Headlands C of E Junior, Infant and Nursery School, Liversedge Photo: Submitted

The early years nativity at Headlands C of E Junior, Infant and Nursery School, Liversedge

The early years nativity at Headlands C of E Junior, Infant and Nursery School, Liversedge Photo: Submitted

Norristhorpe Junior and Infant School's reception class Christmas Sing-a-long

Norristhorpe Junior and Infant School's reception class Christmas Sing-a-long Photo: Submitted

