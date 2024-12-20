In pictures: Nativity plays and Christmas productions at schools in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen

As the end of term approaches, youngsters have been taking part in nativity plays, seasonal shows and Christmas productions, performing in front of audiences of family, friends and fellow pupils.

Here is a selection of photos from some of this year’s festive performances.

Pick up a copy of this week's paper (December 19) to see our nativity picture special.

Nativity The cast of Birstall Primary Academy's early years foundation stage and key stage one nativity Photo: Submitted

Nativity Key stage one nativity at Headlands C of E Junior, Infant and Nursery School, Liversedge Photo: Submitted

Nativity The early years nativity at Headlands C of E Junior, Infant and Nursery School, Liversedge Photo: Submitted

Nativity Norristhorpe Junior and Infant School's reception class Christmas Sing-a-long Photo: Submitted