The mixed ability riders, aged 21 to 79, were all taking part in The Jo Cox Way, an annual event to celebrate the causes Jo was passionate about and champion the message of her maiden speech in Parliament - that “we have more in common than that which divides us”.

The cyclists set off on Wednesday, July 23, from Cleckheaton and followed her journey to the capital. The event has grown from just seven cyclists in its first year to more than 100 in 2025.

More than half of this year’s riders were women, and all the cyclists wore the purple, white and green colours of the suffragettes to mark a century of universal suffrage.

Jo’s sister, Kim Leadbeater MP, who now represents the Spen Valley constituency where Jo grew up, said: “We’ve had more cyclists than ever, a hugely positive atmosphere. I think it’s fair to say the 10th Jo Cox Way has been a huge success.

“These riders are just amazing. It just shows the best of people. It’s a huge physical and mental challenge and every single one of these cyclists has earnt the respect of everyone they know.

“Jo was a passionate campaigner for gender equality so it’s wonderful to see nearly 60 women riding this year and showing that cycling really is for everyone.

“It’s also a great way to meet people from different walks of life and to celebrate that we have ‘more in common’, as Jo said in her maiden speech in Parliament. Cycling also helps combat loneliness and isolation, causes which Jo cared about deeply.”

The ride involves 13,000 feet of climbing. The youngest rider this year was aged 21, and the oldest, Kath Lyons, celebrates her 80th birthday in September. She was taking part for the fourth time.

Kath said: “I don’t feel nearly 80! I actually feel about 50 in my head.

“Jo’s ‘more in common’ message matters more than ever. When you think back nine years ago, yes there were horrible things happening but now you see so much hatred and vitriol on social media; people hide behind it.

“I’ve been doing The Jo Cox Way again to remind myself what Jo stood for. It’s more relevant now than when she said it. We all have ‘more in common’ than we think.

“The support we all give to one another is key; everybody is supportive of everybody else. There are always times on the ride when you think ‘what the hell am I doing this for?’ but we just encourage each other to get to the top of the next hill.”

Ken Avery, from Liversedge, aged 76, who has terminal cancer, was also taking part. His daughter rode alongside him for the first few miles of the journey, and his son crossed the finish line with him in London on Sunday, July 27.

“I think they’re both proud of me because I’m doing something that I enjoy and it’s keeping me fit and healthy,” Ken said.

“The haematologist who treated me gave me a life expectancy of about ten years – it’s now nearly 15 years since my diagnosis.

“I haven’t had any chemotherapy and when I saw the haematologist three weeks ago, she said my blood results hadn’t altered at all. What’s that down to? I believe it’s down to cycling and keeping fit.”

Anil Lad, aged 49, from Bradford, was also a first-time rider, and nervous before the start.

“I was really apprehensive but the cyclists I was with were just so fantastic,” Anil said. “They keep you going, chatting away so you don’t realise the amount of miles you’re putting in.

“It was just a wonderful experience; I’d recommend it to anyone.”

For more information about The Jo Cox Foundation, visit https://www.jocoxfoundation.org

Anybody who would like to support the riders can donate at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/jocoxway2025

1 . Jo Cox Way Jo’s parents, Jean and Gordon Leadbeater, and her sister, Spen Valley MP Kim Leadbeater, with riders at the finish of the five-day ride Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Jo Cox Way Riders were spreading the 'More in Common' message along the route Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Jo Cox Way Ride founder Sarfraz Mian Photo: Submitted Photo Sales