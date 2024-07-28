In pictures: More photos from the Ali Sh'an Rupyal Tent Pegging Tournament in Heckmondwike

Crowds flocked to the second equestrian event of the year held last month at the Leeds Road Fields in Heckmondwike.

Families turned up to enjoy the spectacle of horses running across the grass while the skilled riders sitting on them had to quickly use their javelin poles to pick up tent pegs stuck in the ground.

Trophies were presented to the various winning teams by the event's specially invited chief guest, Bawah Mohammad Siddiq.

Mr Siddiq's father had the unique distinction of having served as a British-Indian Army soldier in both the Great War and during the Second World War.

Visitors also got the rare treat to see different breeds of Arabian stallions performing spectacular rear legged dance displays at the end of the tournament.

Besides the equestrian entertainment, food stalls were put up selling sugary Indian Jalebi sweets, alongside mouth-watering kebabs and samosa-chaat dishes.

Volunteers holding buckets from the Forget Me Not Trust also mingled in with local people to raise money for charity on a memorable Sunday afternoon full of different activities.

A statement issued by the Ali Sh'an Rupyal Team said: “The purpose of our equestrian tent pegging event was to help bring all our communities together.

“It was encouraging to see so many people from various different age groups and backgrounds showing an interest in the recent tournament.

“Tent pegging as a sport, and horse riding in general, are activities that are good for those taking part in them.

“They have positive benefits on the rider's mental health and well-being.”

1 . Event The tournament was organised by the Ali Sh'an Rupyal Tent Pegging Team and held at Leeds Road Fields in HeckmondwikePhoto: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Event The tournament was organised by the Ali Sh'an Rupyal Tent Pegging Team and held at Leeds Road Fields in HeckmondwikePhoto: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Event The tournament was organised by the Ali Sh'an Rupyal Tent Pegging Team and held at Leeds Road Fields in HeckmondwikePhoto: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Event The tournament was organised by the Ali Sh'an Rupyal Tent Pegging Team and held at Leeds Road Fields in HeckmondwikePhoto: Submitted Photo Sales