In pictures: Monthly selection of images from Dewsbury Photographic Group

After almost 18 months of lockdown due to Covid-19, the group has started to have regular meetings again.

It has also held two internal competitions and one external contest.

A spokesman said: "We also held a studio portrait night with two models, and welcomed one speaker who showed the group numerous images taken from a drone.

"Some of the members met in Leeds to take some night photography shots, of which we will be viewing on a later club night where members will be able to critique some of the images taken."

For more photos and information about the club, plus the programme for the season, visit https://dewsburyphoto.smugmug.com

