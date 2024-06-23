In pictures: Monochrome montage of images from Dewsbury Photographic Group as season draws to a close

Over the past nine months, club members have captured images for the judges to comment on, and give awards to the ones they thought were the best in each of the classes.

A club spokesperson said: “With 29 subjects in prints and projected images in the programme, there is always something for every member to enter.

“Some members specialise in just a couple of subjects, where other members try their hand at all subjects, making judging nights very interesting.”

Members will be busy over the summer break going out with their cameras, taking what they think will be the prize-winning image in next year’s competitions.

The spokesperson added: “If you would like to join a thriving photographic club and battle some of your images in our various competitions, why not just call in and see what we do?

“We meet every Monday night from September to May in Dewsbury Town Hall in the council chamber.”