Mirfield Library hosted a Christmas Makers Market on Saturday.Mirfield Library hosted a Christmas Makers Market on Saturday.
Mirfield Library hosted a Christmas Makers Market on Saturday.

IN PICTURES: Mirfield Library hosts Makers Market ahead of town’s Christmas lights switch on in ‘awful’ weather

By Adam Cheshire
Published 27th Nov 2024, 16:30 BST
Mirfield Library hosted a festive Makers Market on Saturday celebrating local craft makers and artisans ahead of the town’s Christmas lights switch on.

The craft market, which was open from 11am, had stalls selling paintings, toys, bookmarks and a host of other handmade goodies.

In the afternoon, crowds were treated to live entertainment before the lights were switched on at 4pm - despite the “awful” weather.

Christine Sykes, who was representing Mirfield in Bloom at the event, said:

“It was a successful day. It just takes a second to switch the lights on but the market and the build up, it made a day of it.

“We were selling wreaths. We can’t be planting out at this time of year so a few talented people got together to make some Christmas wreathes and we sell them for £25 which is much, much less than the garden centres.

“We had a chance to have loads of chats with people. Because we are always so busy in the summer, we just never get any chance to socialise. It was a social day out in spite of the awful weather.”

Take a look at these photos from the Mirfield Christmas Makers Market.

Christine Sykes on the Mirfield in Bloom stall at the Christmas Makers Market.

1. Mirfield's Christmas Makers Market

Christine Sykes on the Mirfield in Bloom stall at the Christmas Makers Market. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Mindful Maker Carolyn Hilton.

2. Mirfield's Christmas Makers Market

Mindful Maker Carolyn Hilton. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Tracey Watts on her Laneway Treasures stall.

3. Mirfield's Christmas Makers Market

Tracey Watts on her Laneway Treasures stall. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Amelia Duke on her stall Amelia Isabelle's.

4. Mirfield's Christmas Makers Market

Amelia Duke on her stall Amelia Isabelle's. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice