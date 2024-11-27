The craft market, which was open from 11am, had stalls selling paintings, toys, bookmarks and a host of other handmade goodies.

In the afternoon, crowds were treated to live entertainment before the lights were switched on at 4pm - despite the “awful” weather.

Christine Sykes, who was representing Mirfield in Bloom at the event, said:

“It was a successful day. It just takes a second to switch the lights on but the market and the build up, it made a day of it.

“We were selling wreaths. We can’t be planting out at this time of year so a few talented people got together to make some Christmas wreathes and we sell them for £25 which is much, much less than the garden centres.

“We had a chance to have loads of chats with people. Because we are always so busy in the summer, we just never get any chance to socialise. It was a social day out in spite of the awful weather.”

Take a look at these photos from the Mirfield Christmas Makers Market.

1 . Mirfield's Christmas Makers Market Christine Sykes on the Mirfield in Bloom stall at the Christmas Makers Market. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

2 . Mirfield's Christmas Makers Market Mindful Maker Carolyn Hilton. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

3 . Mirfield's Christmas Makers Market Tracey Watts on her Laneway Treasures stall. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales