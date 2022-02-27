Cascade in Spring. Photo by Paul Carter

In pictures: Latest selection of images from Dewsbury Photographic Group

Despite the lockdown due to Covid-19, Dewsbury Photographic Group still has a strong membership and restarted its club meetings at Dewsbury Town Hall in September 2021.

By Dominic Brown
Sunday, 27th February 2022, 4:00 pm

The competitions have been well supported, with more than 80 prints and images being submitted for each of the five annual open competitions so far, with one more to go in March, and one more fixed format competition.

A spokesman said: “When the lockdown restrictions were relaxed, quite a few members ventured out to take as many images as they could, which has not only helped the club to keep going but it has also helped everyone’s well-being after been isolated from their fellow club members.

“The club has also held some members’ hands-on nights with studio portrait nights, which are always well supported.

“The group is always on the lookout for new members and anyone that may be interested in any type of photography will be made very welcome.

“Why not visit our website and see some of the members’ galleries?

“You too could have your very own gallery to show off your photographs.”

For more information about the group, visit https://dewsburyphoto.smugmug.com

1. Poppy

Photo by Terry Etherington

Photo Sales

2. Spring tunnel

Photo by Samantha Eva

Photo Sales

3. Not going out

Photo by Mike W Brown

Photo Sales

4. Not all sharp

Photo by Frank Lodge

Photo Sales
Covid-19
Next Page
Page 1 of 2