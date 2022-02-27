In pictures: Latest selection of images from Dewsbury Photographic Group

The competitions have been well supported, with more than 80 prints and images being submitted for each of the five annual open competitions so far, with one more to go in March, and one more fixed format competition.

A spokesman said: “When the lockdown restrictions were relaxed, quite a few members ventured out to take as many images as they could, which has not only helped the club to keep going but it has also helped everyone’s well-being after been isolated from their fellow club members.

“The club has also held some members’ hands-on nights with studio portrait nights, which are always well supported.

“The group is always on the lookout for new members and anyone that may be interested in any type of photography will be made very welcome.

“Why not visit our website and see some of the members’ galleries?

“You too could have your very own gallery to show off your photographs.”

For more information about the group, visit https://dewsburyphoto.smugmug.com

