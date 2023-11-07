News you can trust since 1858
Men holding a green and blue Sufi-Muslim flag of peace during the procession in DewsburyMen holding a green and blue Sufi-Muslim flag of peace during the procession in Dewsbury
In pictures: Large crowds gather for the annual Dewsbury Eid-Milad Peace Procession

The Dewsbury Eid-Milad Peace Procession saw more than 1,000 people gather for the annual event.
By Kirklees Faith Network
Published 7th Nov 2023, 15:00 GMT

Organised by the Gulzar-E-Madina Jamia Mosque in Westtown and Saville Town's Ghausia Jamia Mosque, the peace parade was held during the Muslim holy month of Rabi-Ul-Awwal.

Here is a selection of images from the procession on Sunday, October 15.

The procession on the move

1. Peace Procession

The procession on the move Photo: Submitted

Crowds taking part in the procession

2. Peace Procession

Crowds taking part in the procession Photo: Submitted

The procession makes its way through Dewsbury

3. Peace Procession

The procession makes its way through Dewsbury Photo: Submitted

Crowds in the procession

4. Peace Procession

Crowds in the procession Photo: Submitted

