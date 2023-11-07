In pictures: Large crowds gather for the annual Dewsbury Eid-Milad Peace Procession
The Dewsbury Eid-Milad Peace Procession saw more than 1,000 people gather for the annual event.
By Kirklees Faith Network
Published 7th Nov 2023, 15:00 GMT
Organised by the Gulzar-E-Madina Jamia Mosque in Westtown and Saville Town's Ghausia Jamia Mosque, the peace parade was held during the Muslim holy month of Rabi-Ul-Awwal.
Here is a selection of images from the procession on Sunday, October 15.
