In pictures: Large crowds enjoy Neza Baazi tent-pegging tournament in Heckmondwike

The equestrian “Neza Baazi” event was held at the Leeds Road Fields in Heckmondwike. “Neza Baazi” is the Urdu name for tent-pegging.

More than 20 different teams from across the country arrived in the Spen Valley to compete in a spectacular eight-hour tournament.

The riders wore traditional clothes along with fancy frilled turbans. The customary turbans and the South-Asian “Shalwar-Kameez” clothing have been worn for centuries by those taking part in the tent-pegging shows.

Those who came to watch enjoyed the warm and sunny weather. Stalls selling Indian food, as well as ice cream vans, were also at the busy event.

A spokesperson for the Al-Sultan Club said: “Sunday's 'Neza Baazi' competition proved to be an outstanding success. A large number of teams from across the country came to put Heckmondwike on the map.

“Our tournament this year also had a team of youngsters who were encouraged and given a rare opportunity to showcase their talent by riding the fast stallions. Not every individual, and certainly not every child, is brave enough to sit on the back of a fully grown stallion.

“Something just as encouraging and heart-warming was to welcome our local white-English speaking neighbours at the tournament event. They came like never before in huge numbers to watch the skilled riders.

“So there was a good inclusive environment where everyone had a lovely time throughout the day. Our aim was to bring together the whole community.”

