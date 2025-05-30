In pictures: Large crowds enjoy Neza Baazi tent-pegging tournament in Heckmondwike

By Kirklees Faith Network
Published 30th May 2025, 06:00 BST
Crowds of people turned out on Sunday, May 25 for this year's first ever tent-pegging tournament organised by the Al-Sultan Club.

The equestrian “Neza Baazi” event was held at the Leeds Road Fields in Heckmondwike. “Neza Baazi” is the Urdu name for tent-pegging.

More than 20 different teams from across the country arrived in the Spen Valley to compete in a spectacular eight-hour tournament.

The riders wore traditional clothes along with fancy frilled turbans. The customary turbans and the South-Asian “Shalwar-Kameez” clothing have been worn for centuries by those taking part in the tent-pegging shows.

Those who came to watch enjoyed the warm and sunny weather. Stalls selling Indian food, as well as ice cream vans, were also at the busy event.

A spokesperson for the Al-Sultan Club said: “Sunday's 'Neza Baazi' competition proved to be an outstanding success. A large number of teams from across the country came to put Heckmondwike on the map.

“Our tournament this year also had a team of youngsters who were encouraged and given a rare opportunity to showcase their talent by riding the fast stallions. Not every individual, and certainly not every child, is brave enough to sit on the back of a fully grown stallion.

“Something just as encouraging and heart-warming was to welcome our local white-English speaking neighbours at the tournament event. They came like never before in huge numbers to watch the skilled riders.

“So there was a good inclusive environment where everyone had a lovely time throughout the day. Our aim was to bring together the whole community.”

The event was held at the Leeds Road Fields in Heckmondwike

1. Tent pegging

The event was held at the Leeds Road Fields in Heckmondwike Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Some of the riders in action

2. Tent pegging

Some of the riders in action Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
The riders wore traditional clothes along with frilled turbans

3. Tent pegging

The riders wore traditional clothes along with frilled turbans Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
'Neza Baazi' is the Urdu name for tent-pegging

4. Tent pegging

'Neza Baazi' is the Urdu name for tent-pegging Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice