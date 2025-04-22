In pictures: Images from Dewsbury Photographic Group's latest competition as season finale nears

By Dominic Brown
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
Dewsbury Photographic Group is on the countdown to the last meeting of the season, but there are still three competitions to go before the year ends in May.

This month’s featured images are from club’s sixth competition of the year, which is for various subjects.

A spokesperson said: “Some of the photos have been taken locally and some while members were on holiday – not just holiday snaps but some of these have been taken purposefully and are competition winners

“If you would like to join a thriving photographic club and battle some of your images in our various competitions, why not just call in and see what we do?

“We meet every Monday night from September to May in Dewsbury Town Hall in the council chamber.

“We are always looking for new members that will give the existing members some competition. We’ll make you very welcome and even throw in tea and biscuits for good measure.”

For more information, visit the club’s website – https://dewsburyphoto.smugmug.com/

Feelin' hip

1. Photography

Feelin' hip Photo: Dewsbury Photographic Group

Catalyst Building in Newcastle

2. Photography

Catalyst Building in Newcastle Photo: Dewsbury Photographic Group

The Wise Old Man

3. Photography

The Wise Old Man Photo: Dewsbury Photographic Group

The Boat House, Newmillerdam

4. Photography

The Boat House, Newmillerdam Photo: Dewsbury Photographic Group

