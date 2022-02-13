In pictures: Images from Batley and District Camera Club's latest contest

Batley Photographic Society was originally founded in 1897 and was one of twelve founder members of the Yorkshire Photography Union (YPU).

Reformed as Batley and District Camera Club in 1952, after the Second World War, Batley Camera Club members were leaders in the production of fine black and white photographs from their earliest days and later, in the 1950s, embraced the new technology of colour printing and colour transparencies.

Once again Batley has evolved and joined the digital revolution and is now equipped with a full digital darkroom.

A club spokesman said: “We are a growing enthusiastic club of approximately 40 members and have a varied programme of events to suit everyone, no matter what branch of photography you are interested in.”

Meetings are held weekly on a Tuesday evening at 7.30pm, between September and June. The club’s aim is to share a common love of photography in a friendly atmosphere.

For more information and the programme for the rest of the season, visit the club’s website - www.batleycameraclub.uk

