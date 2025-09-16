The Eid-Milad festivities are taking place at the moment across the globe in what is the third Muslim calendar month of Rabi-Ul-Awwal.

The peace walk was jointly organised on Sunday, September 7, by the Kanzul-Iman Jamia Mosque in Heckmondwike working closely with the global Sufi-Muslim spiritual movement Dawat-E-Islami.

Worshippers from Mosques in Heckmondwike, Batley and Dewsbury walked in the peace gathering while children waved green colour Sufi-Muslim flags.

The colour green in Islam is seen as a symbol of love for nature and the environment. Most of the youngsters taking part also wore white colour tunics with white turbans on their heads. The colour white was worn as a symbol of peace and purity.

There are three Eid festivals in the Islamic faith. Eid-Milad celebrating Prophet Mohammad’s birthday is the first of the three Eids celebrated in the Muslim calendar.

The second is Eid-Ul-Fitr marking the end of Ramadhan. The third is Eid-Ul-Adha which Muslims celebrate to remember Abraham's test of faith and obedience when he was asked to sacrifice his own son Ishmael.

Those involved in the peace procession walked from the Kanzul-Iman Jamia Mosque across some of Heckmondwike’s roads and then returned using the same route back to the Albion Street place of worship.

A prayer service for global world peace was then held outside the mosque. Free Indian food, samosas and hot herbal tea was served immediately afterwards to everyone.

Speaking to the Reporter Series, Head-Imam of the Kanzul-Iman Jamia Mosque, Mufti Allama-Moalana Shamsul-Huda Khan Misbahi, said: “Despite the rain showers, the support from our local community was absolutely amazing. The sun began shining just before the start of the procession and everyone came outside to walk through the local neighbourhoods.

“Some of our local white-English speaking residents who passed by were also given free packets of samosas.

“The procession's purpose was to spread a message of peace, harmony and love.

“This year's Eid-Milad celebrations are exceptionally important for Muslims in Heckmondwike, as well as for those living all over the world, because this particular year’s festivities commemorate exactly 1,500 years since Prophet Mohammad was born in the city of Mecca.”

Take a look at these photos from the Eid-Milad Peace Procession in Heckmondwike.

1 . Procession The Eid-Milad Peace Procession makes its way through Heckmondwike.

2 . Procession Hundreds of worshippers turned out onto the streets of Heckmondwike once again for this year's annual Eid-Milad Peace Procession.