In pictures: Horse riding teams take part in Gujjar Riding Club tent pegging event in Heckmondwike

The cultural show - organised this time by the Gujjar Riding Club - was the biggest yet seen so far in the Heavy Woollen District - with a flag waving equestrian contingent even representing a number of European Union states.

Crowds enjoyed a spectacular eight hour show of quality tent pegging from nearly fifty different “Neza Baazi” mounted riders. The Urdu term “Neza Baazi” means tent pegging.

No one seemed deterred despite some grey clouds and a few minutes of light drizzly rain.

The show began with a flag flying display as the different European teams proudly raised their Spanish, Portuguese, Norwegian and Dutch flags. The French tricolour, along with the Union Jack flag, also got flown. A rider even held the flag of Pakistan.

People also got the rare treat to see different breeds of dancing stallions showing some amazing legwork as they trotted in front of clapping children.

Besides the different activities, which included free horse rides for youngsters, ice cream vans were parked alongside stalls selling traditional Indian food.

A statement issued to the Reporter Series by the Gujjar Riding Club said: “We felt absolutely delighted to host the third tent pegging tournament of the year in the Heavy Woollen District, this time under our Gujjar Riding Club's name.

“The whole event was about bringing the community together and allowing everyone to enjoy themselves.

“There was something for everyone to watch including dancing stallions, and horses running in the tent pegging tournament.

“These tournaments are a way to showcase the best of Pakistani culture. This is why it has always been a tradition for all the riders taking part to wear traditional clothing with fancy turbans on their heads.

“These events tend to promote the best of Pakistani cultural heritage.”

