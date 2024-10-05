In pictures: Heckmondwike Farmers' Market returns for monthly shopping event

Traders were busy selling a variety of goods at the colourful monthly event.

The market was closed down in 2012, yet made a return in 2022.

Stalls had since then been seen on the third Saturday of every month at the Heckmondwike Bus Hub.

But the location has now been switched due to construction work currently taking place on a new bus station for the town.

The area has been cordoned off to public access until the whole building project, supported by West Yorkshire Combined Authority, is completed.

A temporary new area - back at the former old market site - has been chosen to host the stalls until further notice.

The location in the centre of Heckmondwike has brought back lots of memories for many shoppers.

