In pictures: Founder of Dewsbury arts organisation Manasamitra presented with King's Birthday Honour

Supriya Nagarajan, the founder and CEO of arts organisation Manasamitra, was awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) in the King’s Birthday Honours 2024.

The Lord Lieutenant for West Yorkshire, Edmund Anderson CBE, presented Supriya with the medal during a ceremony in Leeds that celebrated her outstanding contribution to the arts industry through her work with Manasamitra.

Supriya said it was “a very special occasion”.

“It was incredible to have my family, friends and everyone connected with Manasamitra join us for a celebration of all the hard work which has taken place over the past few years,” she said.

“Receiving the BEM in June was a huge honour, and I’m proud to have the chance to be presented with the medal in front of those closest to me, as well as the people who’ve been working hard to make Manasamitra what it is today.

“It’s a great opportunity to recognise not just my own achievements, but the amazing achievements of Manasamitra and the West Yorkshire arts community as a whole.”

Supriya is one of the most sought-after Carnatic vocalists in the UK. She combines her South Indian classical vocals with different world genres while composing and performing.

Her work has taken her around the world, performing in spaces ranging from the Southbank Centre in London to music festivals in Australia.

Known for working in unusual, non-traditional performance spaces, she strives to engage and inspire new audiences and bring them unique cultural experiences.

Supriya is passionate about empowering young and emerging artists to realise their dreams and through Manasamitra, supporting more than 40 artists locally and nationally, alongside being an active mentor in the local community.