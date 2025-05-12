The long-established child and family charity trust, on Northorpe Lane, welcomed visitors from all over Yorkshire on VE Day itself, Thursday, May 8, to see a fabulous display of war memorabilia showcased by avid collector Richard Perkins.

The special exhibition, which had in excess of 600 items, was part of a full-day event including 1940s music and dancing, vintage-themed activities, games, traditional food, stalls, competitions and other Remembrance moments.

Richard, the setting’s former caretaker who retired last April after ten years of service, has been collecting items for the past seven years with his son Shaun.

But, until last Thursday, he had never been able to put his collection on public display.

“It has been brilliant,” the 72-year-old said. “It’s my opportunity to show what I have been collecting.

“I do it because I don’t think it should be forgotten. What our early generations did for us should be remembered.

“It’s a perfect opportunity to showcase what I’ve got as it’s all kept at home where no one can see. This is where it needs to be - where people can see it.”

His historic collection includes war medals from an Auschwitz survivor and a whip used against those suffering in the concentration camps, as well as heavy guns which soldiers had to carry for long distances.

And visitors were encouraged to handle all these items.

“That’s the glory of it,” Richard said. “People see this stuff in photos and they see it in movies, but people who have got hold of a weapon today that the soldiers had to carry for miles and miles and miles over their shoulder wouldn’t be able to carry it 300 yards.

“That’s the experience here. You can appreciate it by how heavy it is. It’s hands-on. I want people to experience it. How did they manage to carry all this stuff?”

Asked how he became war memorabilia enthusiast, Richard responded:

“My son, Shaun, was to blame. He wanted a German helmet when he was younger, so I bought one but it wasn’t a Second World War one, so I started researching it and we started finding other things and it snowballed to where we are now, in excess of 600 items.

“Some items are hard to come by, some we stumble across and we appreciate them the most. Some are passed onto me when they might have been thrown away and disposed of.

“We take good care of everything we have got and we keep it nice and safe. I have never regretted doing it, although my wife, Gail, might have a different idea!”

Is the collection ever going to stop?

“It has to stop,” he said. “I have no space for anything else. I do want to find a place where I can showcase it all. A forever home, a museum, maybe. I just want somewhere where I can showcase it all.

“The collection has to come to a standstill because we have got no alternative which is a shame.

“But I have got one of everything that I need to have, so there is no point in having two or three of the same thing.”

Pupils from Castle Hall Academy were also in attendance, with Richard creating a 1940s-style PlayStation and other toys children would have played with from that era, an old versus new currency quiz, and a 1940s clothesline adorned with clothes worn from war-time.

A Year 8 pupil from the Mirfield school said:

“It was a really good day. I have learnt a lot about the Second World War and about what the children did for fun.”

Northorpe Hall Child and Family Trust is a West Yorkshire based charity which has helped thousands of families, children, and educational and community organisations over many years.

Dipika Kaushal, CEO of the trust, said: “I am really proud. Northorpe Hall has got a really rich history anyway so to be able to celebrate VE Day like this has been totally amazing.

“We have had crowds of people, people from all across Yorkshire have joined us today. This has been the place to be.”

Durham-born Richard has lived in nearby Liversedge since 1991 and the retiree says Northorpe Hall is close to his heart.

He said: “Northorpe Hall is a beautiful place with beautiful people. You can’t do enough for Northorpe Hall.

“I still come back and I still try to help out when I can.”

