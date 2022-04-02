In pictures: First class images from Dewsbury Photographic Group

The photos in this month’s feature are from one of the recent local club challenge battles.

A spokesman said: "The club is quite strong on nature subjects, portraits, landscapes and record work, both in colour and monochrome prints, and projected images.

"The club has two more competitions in this year’s season. One of the competitions is with various subjects in print form, and the other is with projected images.

"The last competition is for outside people studies, which is always well supported."

The club always welcomes new members and has sections in all of the competitions for beginners, intermediate and advanced photographers.

At the end of the season the club holds an annual awards presentation and dinner where members meet to receive the individual awards and certificates of merit they may have won.

For more information about the group, visit https://dewsburyphoto.smugmug.com

At peace in a troubled world Photo by Ian Shaw

Last light Photo by Paul Ketton

Robin Photo by John Ketton

Stained Glass at Dewsbury Town Hall Photo by Melissa J Harvey