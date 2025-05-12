Throughout last week, and on VE Day itself, Thursday, May 8, people have had the chance across the district to pay their respects to war heroes and veterans at numerous events to mark the historic anniversary.

And there was still a chance to honour the official end of the Second World War in Europe with events including a parade and thanksgiving service in Cleckheaton town centre and a picnic in the park at Mirfield’s Showground on Saturday.

MP for Spen Valley, Kim Leadbeater, who attended the Cleckheaton event, organised by the Spenborough branch of the Royal British Legion, said:

“I was very proud to attend the excellent VE Day service and parade in Cleckheaton and to lay a wreath on this hugely important occasion.

“It was brilliantly organised, as ever, by Spenborough Royal British Legion and was a fitting tribute to our war heroes and veterans.”

Kim also attended the VE Day celebrations in Heckmondwike town centre, which were organised by Fearless People, with crowds enjoying refreshments, activities for all ages and the family, as well as the chance to connect with other people from the community.

In Mirfield, families gathered at the Huddersfield Road venue for a fun day which was helped put on by Mirfield Town Council. The day included a celebratory beacon lighting, a fish and chip van, coffee van, 1940s dress competition, live 1940s music, bouncy castles, games and raffles.

Also in Mirfield, Charles Haigh, of Haigh’s Farm Shop, lit a special VE Day beacon, in the form of a bonfire to honour the occasion.

He said: “We had about 40 people, it was for a few local friends for the fallen. We played some music, said a few words and had hot beef sandwiches.

“We did it for VE Day 20 years ago, but it is more significant now with what is going on in the world.”

In Birstall, the Chamber of Trade commemorated the 80th anniversary with a variety of market stalls, 1940s music, a live singer, free face painting, games and a colouring competition.

Here are some photos from this weekend’s VE Day events.

