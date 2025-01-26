In pictures: Dewsbury Photographic Group shares its first images of 2025 as town hall exhibition opens

With various topics including portrait, nature, record and open subjects, there is something for every member to showcase their skills.

A spokesperson said: “No doubt with the early winter snow we should see some very good winter images from the members who braved the really cold weather to get that perfect shot.

“The premier competition of the year, the Gundill Trophy, which was first awarded in the early 1900s, was judged on January 13 and was won by one of our newer members who produced some stunning wildlife images.”

The club has a photographic print exhibition on display in the foyer of Dewsbury Town Hall, featuring 40 prints from members mounted in frames. Admission is free.

The spokesperson added: “The exhibition will be on for about three months, so there is plenty of time for people to go and have a look at some of the work from our members.

“If you would like to join a thriving photographic club and battle some of your images in our various competitions, why not just call in and see what we do?

“We meet every Monday night from September to May in Dewsbury Town Hall in the council chamber. We’ll make you very welcome and even throw in tea and biscuits for good measure.”

For more information, visit the club’s website: https://dewsburyphoto.smugmug.com/