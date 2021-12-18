In pictures: Dewsbury Photographic Group puts the focus on females

The group currently has a strong membership of more than 35 members,

There are entry level members and intermediate members supported by the advanced members.

A spokesperson said: “In the past we had a very strong level of lady members but now we are down to just five.

"Our lady members do give the male members a run for their money by taking quite a number of the awards on offer.

“We would love to see more ladies at the club to support our existing lady members so they can even out the competition some more.

“Any lady who is interested in photography would be made very welcome by all of our members, male or female, and hopefully in the future we could increase the female membership.

“Then we may be able to reinstate the ladies v men competition we’ve not been able to hold for many years.”

For more photos and information about the group, plus the programme for the season, visit https://dewsburyphoto.smugmug.com

