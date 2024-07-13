In pictures: Dewsbury Photographic Group puts the focus on architecture

Dewsbury Photographic Group’s competitions have a number of different subjects, giving the outside judges a bit of variation.

One subject that is very popular is architectural photography.

A spokesperson said: “We have a section for prints and a section for projected images which can vary enormously.

Churches and minsters can be very photogenic, as well as other historic or modern buildings, and images have to be of the highest quality to win the section.

“These images are from our competitions in the last season. No doubt we will see plenty more of the same this year.

“If you would like to join a thriving photographic club and battle some of your images in our various competitions, why not just call in and see what we do?

“We meet every Monday night from September to May in Dewsbury Town Hall’s council chamber.”

For more information, visit the club’s website – https://dewsburyphoto.smugmug.com/

The monument to Boulton, Watt and Murdoch in Birmingham

The monument to Boulton, Watt and Murdoch in Birmingham Photo: Submitted

The interior of Salisbury Cathedral

The interior of Salisbury Cathedral Photo: Submitted

A Saxon panel at Breedon Church

A Saxon panel at Breedon Church Photo: Submitted

Queen Elizabeth II monument at York Minster

Queen Elizabeth II monument at York Minster Photo: Submitted

