In pictures: Dewsbury Photographic Group members showcase images of the natural world

A spokesperson said: “In our competitions we have a number of different subjects to photograph. This gives the outside judges a bit of variation in subject matter to judge.

“One subject that members try their skills at is nature photography. This can be of wild animals, birds, squirrels, even farm animals have done well in competitions, or animals in zoos.

“We have a section for prints and a section for projected images, and they have to be of the highest quality to win the section.

“These images are from our competitions in the last season. No doubt we will see plenty more of the same this year.

“If you would like to join a thriving photographic club and battle some of your images in our various competitions, why not just call in and see what we do?

“We meet every Monday night from September to May in Dewsbury Town Hall in the council chamber.”

For more information, visit the club’s website: https://dewsburyphoto.smugmug.com/

1 . Wildlife Lightning strike as young starlings squabble Photo: Dewsbury Photographic Group Photo Sales