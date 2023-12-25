News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING
1940s actors and actresses by Terry Etherington1940s actors and actresses by Terry Etherington
1940s actors and actresses by Terry Etherington

In pictures: Dewsbury Photographic Group members show they are model students with this latest set of images

Dewsbury Photographic Group has been putting the focus on people in its latest set of images.
By Dominic Brown
Published 25th Dec 2023, 11:30 GMT

The group has studio portrait nights as well as individual portraits that members take away from the club.

A club spokesman said: “We have different group portrait sessions when we invite models from Dewsbury collegians, local historian groups and professional models.

"The group use their studio lights to produce some outstanding images.

“The images shown are of models from all the different groups.

“If you are interested in any type of photography we have something for everyone.

"We also have club nights where members give a talk on their best subject and we also have visiting speakers that give very informative talks on various aspects of photography.

“Why not come and visit us in Dewsbury Town Hall? We meet every Monday night from 7pm to 9.30pm from September to May.”

For more information, visit the group’s website - https://dewsburyphoto.smugmug.com

Photo by Terry Bartlett

1. The phone call

Photo by Terry Bartlett Photo: Terry Bartlett

Photo Sales
Photo by Doug Robertson

2. Jim the Farmer

Photo by Doug Robertson Photo: Doug Robertson

Photo Sales
Photo by Sally Mastronardi

3. Mono Lisa Paris

Photo by Sally Mastronardi Photo: Sally Mastronardi

Photo Sales
Photo by Nigel Booth

4. Dandini

Photo by Nigel Booth Photo: Nigel Booth

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page