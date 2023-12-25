In pictures: Dewsbury Photographic Group members show they are model students with this latest set of images

Dewsbury Photographic Group has been putting the focus on people in its latest set of images.

The group has studio portrait nights as well as individual portraits that members take away from the club.

A club spokesman said: “We have different group portrait sessions when we invite models from Dewsbury collegians, local historian groups and professional models.

"The group use their studio lights to produce some outstanding images.

“The images shown are of models from all the different groups.

“If you are interested in any type of photography we have something for everyone.

"We also have club nights where members give a talk on their best subject and we also have visiting speakers that give very informative talks on various aspects of photography.

“Why not come and visit us in Dewsbury Town Hall? We meet every Monday night from 7pm to 9.30pm from September to May.”

For more information, visit the group’s website - https://dewsburyphoto.smugmug.com

