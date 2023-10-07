News you can trust since 1858
In pictures: Dewsbury Photographic Group members share their summer snaps as new season begins

Dewsbury Photographic Group held its first meeting of the new season where members met to socialise after the summer break.
By Dominic Brown
Published 7th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST

Members spoke about the upcoming competitions and which images they had been taking over the summer.

A group spokesman said: “With a new programme and some new subjects to photograph, the new season should be full of great photos.

“We have seven competitions throughout the year and some new judges to make awards for the prints and images.

"We also have an exhibition in the Dewsbury Town Hall foyer, over 40 prints will be on display for about two months.

“The group also have print and image battles with other local clubs, which make a great night of entertainment and more so if the group win the battle.

“If anyone is interested in photography we will make you very welcome. Anyone can come free of charge for two meetings to see if the club is something may like to join.

"New members have their own entry level section, but can compete in the advanced section competitions if they like.”

The group meets every Monday at 7pm in the council chamber at the town hall from September to May.

For more information and to see more images, visit the group’s website: https://dewsburyphoto.smugmug.com/

Red dress

1. Dewsbury Photographic Group

Red dress Photo: Samantha Eva

Harley Davidson engine detail

2. Dewsbury Photographic Group

Harley Davidson engine detail Photo: Frank Lodge

Altar at Shrewsbury Abbey

3. Dewsbury Photographic Group

Altar at Shrewsbury Abbey Photo: John Ketton

Blickling Hall, Norfolk

4. Dewsbury Photographic Group

Blickling Hall, Norfolk Photo: Melissa J Harvey

