In pictures: Dewsbury Photographic Group members share some of the winning entries in first competition of the season

Dewsbury Photographic Group has settled in well to the new season which started in September and, with a couple of competitions having already taken place, the members are pleased with the thought that they may well have won a trophy.
By Dominic Brown
Published 9th Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT

With two competitions already judged, more than 50 awards have been given out to the lucky members.

The awards that are given out at the judging stage are each in individual sections ranging from architectural record to nature, as well as people studies.

These images are just a few of the winning entries given out in the first competition.

A group spokesman said: “If you are interested in any type of photography, we have something for everyone.

"We also have club nights where members give a talk on their best subject and we also have visiting speakers that give very informative talks on various aspects of photography.

“Why not come and visit us in Dewsbury Town Hall? We meet every Monday night from 7pm to 9.30pm from September to May."

For information about the group, visit its website – https://dewsburyphoto.smugmug.com

Photo by Paul Harrison

1. Fairy Bridge

Photo by Paul Harrison Photo: Paul Harrison

Photo by Frank Lodge

2. Tomb of Michael Warton at Beverley Minster

Photo by Frank Lodge Photo: Frank Lodge

Photo by Tony Pratt

3. Three's a cultural crowd

Photo by Tony Pratt Photo: Tony Pratt

Photo by Gareth Philips

4. Sand sculpture

Photo by Gareth Philips Photo: Gareth Philips

