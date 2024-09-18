In pictures: Dewsbury Photographic Group members prepare images for upcoming competitions as new season begins

The first competition entry is on the second night, where prints and projected images are submitted for the first of many competitions throughout the season.

A spokesperson said: “The group has one competition at the end of each season, which allows members to submit an entry from a mobile phone. Mobile phone images are now so advanced that many clubs have a section in their programmes.

“These images are from our last competitions in April. No doubt we will see plenty more of the same this year.

“If you would like to join a thriving photographic club and battle some of your images in our various competitions, why not just call in and see what we do?

“We meet every Monday night from September to May in Dewsbury Town Hall in the council chamber.”

For more information, visit Dewsbury Photographic Group’s website – https://dewsburyphoto.smugmug.com/