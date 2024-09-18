In pictures: Dewsbury Photographic Group members prepare images for upcoming competitions as new season begins

By Dominic Brown
Published 18th Sep 2024, 06:00 GMT
Members of Dewsbury Photographic Group began their new season with a social night earlier this month, where members met and discussed what they’ve been up to over the summer break.

The first competition entry is on the second night, where prints and projected images are submitted for the first of many competitions throughout the season.

A spokesperson said: “The group has one competition at the end of each season, which allows members to submit an entry from a mobile phone. Mobile phone images are now so advanced that many clubs have a section in their programmes.

“These images are from our last competitions in April. No doubt we will see plenty more of the same this year.

“If you would like to join a thriving photographic club and battle some of your images in our various competitions, why not just call in and see what we do?

“We meet every Monday night from September to May in Dewsbury Town Hall in the council chamber.”

For more information, visit Dewsbury Photographic Group’s website – https://dewsburyphoto.smugmug.com/

Autumn in the Park

1. Dewsbury Photographic Group

Autumn in the Park Photo: Submitted

The Barbican, Plymouth

2. Dewsbury Photographic Group

The Barbican, Plymouth Photo: Submitted

Narrow boat rainbow

3. Dewsbury Photographic Group

Narrow boat rainbow Photo: Submitted

Knaresborough

4. Dewsbury Photographic Group

Knaresborough Photo: Submitted

