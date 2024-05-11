Morning Reflections by Paul HarrisonMorning Reflections by Paul Harrison
In pictures: Dewsbury Photographic Group members head out with their cameras on summer break as season ends

By Dominic Brown
Published 11th May 2024, 11:30 BST
With Dewsbury Photographic Group’s last meeting of the 2023/2024 season due at the end of May, members will soon be busy going out in the summer break with their cameras capturing what they think will be the prize-winning images in next year’s competitions.

A club spokesperson said: “All the members have produced some stunning images for all the judges to comment on, and give awards to the ones they thought were the best in their classes.

“With 29 subjects in prints and projected images in the programme, there is always something for every member to enter.

“Some members specialise in just a couple of subjects where other members try their hand at all subjects, making judging nights very interesting.

“If you would like to join a thriving photographic club and battle some of your images in our various competitions, why not just call in and see what we do?

“We meet every Monday night from September to May in Dewsbury Town Hall in the council chamber.”

For more information, visit the club’s website: https://dewsburyphoto.smugmug.com/

Rabbit sculpture

Rabbit sculpture Photo: Dewsbury Photographic Group

Swallow Falls

Swallow Falls Photo: Dewsbury Photographic Group

Shipwrecked penguin

Shipwrecked penguin Photo: Dewsbury Photographic Group

Road to Braemar

Road to Braemar Photo: Dewsbury Photographic Group

