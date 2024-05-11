In pictures: Dewsbury Photographic Group members head out with their cameras on summer break as season ends

A club spokesperson said: “All the members have produced some stunning images for all the judges to comment on, and give awards to the ones they thought were the best in their classes.

“With 29 subjects in prints and projected images in the programme, there is always something for every member to enter.

“Some members specialise in just a couple of subjects where other members try their hand at all subjects, making judging nights very interesting.

“If you would like to join a thriving photographic club and battle some of your images in our various competitions, why not just call in and see what we do?

“We meet every Monday night from September to May in Dewsbury Town Hall in the council chamber.”

For more information, visit the club’s website: https://dewsburyphoto.smugmug.com/