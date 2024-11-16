In pictures: Dewsbury Photographic Group members focus on nature, wildlife and scenic views

By Dominic Brown
Published 16th Nov 2024, 06:00 GMT
Here is the latest selection of images from members of Dewsbury Photographic Group.

This month’s photos focus on nature, wildlife and scenic views.

The group meets every Monday night from September to May in Dewsbury Town Hall in the council chamber.

A spokesperson said: “If you would like to join a thriving photographic club and battle some of your images in our various competitions, why not just call in and see what we do?

“We’ll make you very welcome and even throw in tea and biscuits for good measure.”

For more information, visit the group’s website: https://dewsburyphoto.smugmug.com/

Chasing waterfalls

1. Scenery

Chasing waterfalls Photo: Dewsbury Photographic Group

Photo Sales
Wakefield Cathedral

2. View

Wakefield Cathedral Photo: Dewsbury Photographic Group

Photo Sales
Molly chewing a shoe

3. A dog's life

Molly chewing a shoe Photo: Dewsbury Photographic Group

Photo Sales
Juvenile Jay

4. Bird's eye view

Juvenile Jay Photo: Dewsbury Photographic Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice