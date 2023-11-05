News you can trust since 1858
Flamborough Lighthouse by Terry Etherington

In pictures: Dewsbury Photographic Group members focus on images they hope will win awards as the new season's competitions begin

With Dewsbury Photographic Group settling down into the new season, members are starting to create the images that they are hoping will take the awards in the first competition of the year.
By Dominic Brown
Published 5th Nov 2023, 16:30 GMT

The first competition was judged in mid October, with more than 60 prints and projected images being submitted.

A group spokesperson said: “The various subjects do give the judge a bit of a job but, all being well, everyone has a chance of winning. Any awards will be handed out at the annual dinner in May 2024.

“The group recently had a portrait night with two professional models with studio lighting that should give some excellent images.

"No doubt some of the images taken will be seen in future portrait competitions in the near future.

“If you are interested in any type of photography, why not come down and meet us?

"We meet every Monday night at 7pm from September to May in the mayor’s reception room in Dewsbury Town Hall.

"Why not visit our website – https://dewsburyphoto.smugmug.com/ – and see what our members do.”

Photo by Mike W Brown

The Entrepeneurial Ladies

Photo by Mike W Brown

Photo by Mike W Brown

Great Spotted Woodpecker

Photo by Mike W Brown

Photo by Paul Carter

Cloth Hall Mill

Photo by Paul Carter

Photo by Doug Robertson

Red Squirrel

Photo by Doug Robertson

