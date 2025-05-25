In pictures: Dewsbury Photographic Group looks ahead to its 125th anniversary in 2026

By Dominic Brown
Published 25th May 2025, 06:00 BST
Dewsbury Photographic Group members have entered more than 100 images for the Yorkshire Photographic Union (YPU) annual exhibition.

The club has been a member of the YPU since 1901.

This year, members had 13 prints and images accepted. One member gained a certificate of merit for one of their prints.

A number of newer members entered prints or images with a view to having some of their work accepted in the future.

2026 will see the club celebrate its 125th anniversary and it will be the host club to hold the YPU annual exhibition, which will take place in Dewsbury Town Hall in May when more than 60 Yorkshire camera clubs will once again enter prints and images.

A club spokesperson said: “If you would like to join a thriving photographic club and battle some of your images in our various competitions, why not just call in and see what we do?

“We meet every Monday night from September to May in Dewsbury Town Hall in the council chamber.

“We are always looking for new members that will give the existing members some competition. We’ll make you very welcome and even throw in tea and biscuits for good measure.”

For more information, visit the club’s website: https://dewsburyphoto.smugmug.com/

Eurasian Jays

1. Wildlife

Eurasian Jays Photo: Dewsbury Photographic Group

Grey Heron

2. Nature

Grey Heron Photo: Dewsbury Photographic Group

Bowes in black and white

3. Architecture

Bowes in black and white Photo: Dewsbury Photographic Group

Gannet collecting nesting material

4. Wildlife

Gannet collecting nesting material Photo: Dewsbury Photographic Group

