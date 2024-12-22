In pictures: Dewsbury Photographic Group holds its final competition of 2024

The competition on December 9 had a total of 65 prints and images submitted, and 28 awards were made by the judge.

Five trophies and certificates will be awarded to the first place winners at the annual dinner in May 2025 and the rest will receive a certificate of merit.

A group spokesperson said: “Our next competition will be judged in early January and is the premier competition of the year which was first awarded in the early 1900s.

“If you would like to join a thriving photographic club and battle some of your images in our various competitions, why not just call in and see what we do?

“We meet every Monday night from September to May in Dewsbury Town Hall in the council chamber. We’ll make you very welcome and even throw in tea and biscuits for good measure.”

For more information, visit the club’s website: https://dewsburyphoto.smugmug.com/

