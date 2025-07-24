Celebrating its 10th year in 2025, the popular Jo Cox Way event set off from Princess Mary Athletics Stadium on Wednesday morning (July 23).

Jo’s sister, Spen Valley MP Kim Leadbeater, and her parents, Jean and Gordon, were there on the start line to set the cyclists on their way, with riders wearing the purple, white and green colours of the suffragettes to mark the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage.

The ride, which this year features more women than ever before, supports causes which were close to Jo, who was killed in Birstall in 2016, especially the “more in common” movement, while also raising money and awareness for the foundation named after her.

The riders are expected to cross the finish line in the capital on Sunday, July 27.

Here is a selection of photos from the start of this year’s ride, taken by photographer James Hardisty.

1 . Cycling More than 105 cyclists, dressed in purple, white, and green to honour 100 years of women's suffrage, set off from Princess Mary Stadium in Cleckheaton on Wednesday morning on the Jo Cox Way. Pictured are Jo's parents, Gordon and Jean Leadbeater, along with Jo's sister, Spen Valley MP Kim Leadbeater, give a helping hand on the start line to the founder of the event, Sarfraz Mian, while all the participants look on behind Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

2 . Cycling Ian Hookham and Michael Situ pose for a selfie on the start line Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

3 . Cycling Kath Lyons, 79, of Skipton, right, the oldest female rider at this year's event, with her partner Heather Gilbert, left Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales