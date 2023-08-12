In pictures: Batley Bulldogs fans arrive at Wembley for 1895 Cup final against Halifax Panthers
Batley Bulldogs fans have arrived at Wembley ahead of this evening’s 1895 Cup final against Halifax Panthers.
By Dominic Brown
Published 12th Aug 2023, 16:05 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2023, 16:05 BST
Bulldogs fans have made the trip to watch their side play at the national stadium for the first time in the club’s 143-year history.
Here is a selection of photos which fans have shared of them on the journey to the match and arriving at Wembley.
Road to Wembley: How Batley Bulldogs reached the 1895 Cup final - and the club's first ever appearance at the national stadium
Page 1 of 4