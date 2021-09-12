Coming down from the hills by Bev Clough

In pictures: Batley and District Camera Club images in regional competition

This month’s set of images is from Batley and District Camera Club members who entered the Yorkshire Photographic Union (YPU) annual competition.

By Staff Reporter
Sunday, 12th September 2021, 7:00 am

The YPU is the governing body for the Yorkshire area, comprising of approximately 70 clubs.

A Batley and District Camera Club spokesman said: "All club members can enter this very prestigious competition, which comprises of many different classes of photography including portrait, landscape, nature, sport and photojournalism.

"It is independently judged by top YPU judges, with awards and certificates given to the best images.

"Our new season has just started and we would love to see anyone who would like to come along and learn a bit more about the club and photography.

"This year we are also running some free workshops."

For more information about the club and its programme for the new season, visit www batleycameraclub.uk

1. Lone tree

Photo by Mike Jenkinson

Photo Sales

2. Spiral

Photo by Steve Vare

Photo Sales

3. Lights will guide you home

Photo by Abi Ramsey

Photo Sales

4. Landing

Photo by Bev Clough

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2