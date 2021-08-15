In pictures: Batley and District Camera Club entries in county contest

The YPU is one of 15 national federations and covers the Yorkshire area. There are approximately 70 camera clubs in the YPU.

Keith Gardiner, of Batley and District Camera Club, said: "All club members can enter this very prestigious competition, which has many different classes of photography to enter from portrait, landscape, nature, sport/action and photojournalism, creative and, recently, a mobile phone category.

"It is independently judged by top national judges with awards and certificates given to the best images.

"Batley and District Camera Club did well and had six images accepted into the competition this year."

For more photographs and information about the club, visit www.batleycameraclub.uk

Breaking Through Photo by Bev Clough

Who's There Photo by Steve Vare

Reflections Photo by Abi Ramsey

Liquid Nitrogen Photo by Paula Carter