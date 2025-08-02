The group, which was formed in 1965, has been marking the milestone by organising various events and activities during the spring and summer term, mostly related to the number 60.

Ellen Boon, aka Brown Owl, said: “I've been a leader of the unit for over 20 years now, so was very proud to celebrate this occasion.”

Among the events was a 60th birthday party, where the group displayed archive news articles, uniform and badges, and invited former Brownies and leaders to attend. Tesco Cleckheaton kindly donated buns, juice and crisps, and 60 balloons were provided for free by a local resident.

Attendees took part in a quiz about the history of Guiding and everyone coloured in and signed the group’s 60th birthday banner.

Each guest received a bespoke badge and Brownies decorated their own placemats which were laminated for them to keep.

A parent made a birthday cake with a bespoke “2nd Birkenshaw Brownies” cut out topper.

Ellen said: “We held a joint meeting with 1st Birkenshaw and East Bierley and Guides – the group where most of our Brownies move up to age 10 – at Fanwoods Campsite in Gomersal, doing a range of 60 second challenges. ‘Socks in a box’ was very popular.

“We decorated 60 wooden hearts and distributed them to local people as random acts of kindness and received some nice messages on social media saying how it had made people very happy to receive them.

“We tried to brainstorm 60 good turns as Brownies are encouraged to ‘think of others before themselves and do a good turn every day’, according to the Brownie Guide Law.

“We also had an evening at Oakwell Hall making natural art from fallen twigs, leaves, feathers, stones and berries into a large number 60.”

