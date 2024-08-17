In pictures: 25 photos looking back at Batley Bulldogs fans enjoying their historic day out at Wembley in last year's 1895 Cup final

By Dominic Brown
Published 14th Aug 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2024, 12:22 BST
It might not have been the result they were hoping for, but here we take a look back at what was still a day to remember for Batley Bulldogs fans last August.

12 months ago, supporters made the trip to Wembley for the 1895 Cup final to see the Bulldogs play at the national stadium for the first time in the club’s 143-year history.

They were treated to a classic final that came down to the last kick of the game which, for Batley fans, drifted agonisingly wide of the posts.

Halifax Panthers lifted the trophy after a thrilling contest finished 12-10 in their favour.

Photographer Paul Butterfield was at Wembley – here is a selection of his photos of the Batley players and fans on a historic day for the club.

1895 Cup Final: Halifax Panthers hold off dramatic Batley Bulldogs rally to claim thrilling Wembley win

Batley Bulldogs supporters enjoying their day out at Wembley

1. NYBN-14-08-23-PWB_Batley_Halifax28-YORupload

Batley Bulldogs supporters enjoying their day out at Wembley Photo: Paul Butterfield

Batley Bulldogs supporters enjoying their day out at Wembley

2. Fan-tastic

Batley Bulldogs supporters enjoying their day out at Wembley Photo: Paul Butterfield

Batley Bulldogs supporters enjoying their day out at Wembley

3. Fan-tastic

Batley Bulldogs supporters enjoying their day out at Wembley Photo: Paul Butterfield

Batley Bulldogs supporters enjoying their day out at Wembley

4. Fan-tastic

Batley Bulldogs supporters enjoying their day out at Wembley Photo: Paul Butterfield

