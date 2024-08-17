12 months ago, supporters made the trip to Wembley for the 1895 Cup final to see the Bulldogs play at the national stadium for the first time in the club’s 143-year history.
They were treated to a classic final that came down to the last kick of the game which, for Batley fans, drifted agonisingly wide of the posts.
Halifax Panthers lifted the trophy after a thrilling contest finished 12-10 in their favour.
Photographer Paul Butterfield was at Wembley – here is a selection of his photos of the Batley players and fans on a historic day for the club.
1895 Cup Final: Halifax Panthers hold off dramatic Batley Bulldogs rally to claim thrilling Wembley win
