12 months ago, supporters made the trip to Wembley for the 1895 Cup final to see the Bulldogs play at the national stadium for the first time in the club’s 143-year history.

They were treated to a classic final that came down to the last kick of the game which, for Batley fans, drifted agonisingly wide of the posts.

Halifax Panthers lifted the trophy after a thrilling contest finished 12-10 in their favour.

Photographer Paul Butterfield was at Wembley – here is a selection of his photos of the Batley players and fans on a historic day for the club.

Batley Bulldogs supporters enjoying their day out at Wembley

