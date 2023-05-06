News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING
Britain's Prince Louis of Wales yawns as he arrives at Westminster Abbey.Britain's Prince Louis of Wales yawns as he arrives at Westminster Abbey.
Britain's Prince Louis of Wales yawns as he arrives at Westminster Abbey.

IN PICTURES: 20 stunning images of the King's Coronation as Princess Charlotte and Princes Louis and George steal the show

The Royal children, Princess Charlotte and the Princes George and Louis stole the show this morning as King Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned at Westminster Abbey.

By Matt Reeder
Published 6th May 2023, 14:27 BST

As the nation enjoyed what was an historic occasion full of traditional British pomp and ceremony, the children of William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales, threatened to out-shine the King’s big day.

With George playing his role of Page of Honour splendidly, his little brother and sister sat with their parents in the front row taking in all of the action.

Here are 20 images from what has been a stunning display of pageantry.

King Charles III after being crowned with St Edward's Crown by The Archbishop of Canterbury the Most Reverend Justin Welby during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey.

1. King Charles III Coronation

King Charles III after being crowned with St Edward's Crown by The Archbishop of Canterbury the Most Reverend Justin Welby during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey. Photo: WPA Pool


Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey.

2. King Charles III Coronation

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey. Photo: WPA Pool


Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte arriving at Westminster Abbey ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

3. King Charles III Coronation

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte arriving at Westminster Abbey ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Photo: WPA Pool


Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis arriving at Westminster Abbey.

4. King Charles III Coronation

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis arriving at Westminster Abbey. Photo: WPA Pool


