In pictures: 11 photos of the Al-Sultan Tent Pegging Equestrian Tournament in Heckmondwike

A number of different teams competed against each other on the fields of Leeds Road in Heckmondwike on Sunday, June 9, during what was the second annual Al-Sultan Tent Pegging Championships held in the area.

Trophies were up for grabs as teams from Kirklees, Leeds, Bradford, Calderdale, as well as from various areas of Lancashire gathered on the Leeds Road fields to provide more than nine hours of non-stop equestrian sports.

Stalls selling samosas, kebabs, ice cream and soft drinks were also available for the large crowds turning up to watch the tent pegging tournament.

Known by its Urdu language name as “Nezah-Baazi”, tent pegging began in Central Asia during the 4th century and quickly spread to become a very popular pastime in the Middle East and in the Indian Sub-Continent.

It is now officially recognised as an equestrian sport by the International Equestrian Federation.

The second annual Al-Sultan Tent Pegging Championships were held in Heckmondwike

Talat Baloch taking part in the second annual Al-Sultan Tent Pegging Championships in Heckmondwike

Prince Subhan Ali is turning out to be a local sensation, having mastered riding a fast galloping horse in many tent pegging tournaments