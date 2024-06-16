Riders taking part in the second annual Al-Sultan Tent Pegging Championships in HeckmondwikeRiders taking part in the second annual Al-Sultan Tent Pegging Championships in Heckmondwike
Riders taking part in the second annual Al-Sultan Tent Pegging Championships in Heckmondwike

In pictures: 11 photos of the Al-Sultan Tent Pegging Equestrian Tournament in Heckmondwike

By Kirklees Faith Network
Published 16th Jun 2024, 06:00 BST
Culture, colour and traditional heritage made up an exciting afternoon of equestrian sports in the Spen Valley as trained riders sitting on fast galloping horses showcased their amazing unique skills by using spears to pick up tent pegs stuck in the ground.

A number of different teams competed against each other on the fields of Leeds Road in Heckmondwike on Sunday, June 9, during what was the second annual Al-Sultan Tent Pegging Championships held in the area.

Trophies were up for grabs as teams from Kirklees, Leeds, Bradford, Calderdale, as well as from various areas of Lancashire gathered on the Leeds Road fields to provide more than nine hours of non-stop equestrian sports.

Stalls selling samosas, kebabs, ice cream and soft drinks were also available for the large crowds turning up to watch the tent pegging tournament.

Known by its Urdu language name as “Nezah-Baazi”, tent pegging began in Central Asia during the 4th century and quickly spread to become a very popular pastime in the Middle East and in the Indian Sub-Continent.

It is now officially recognised as an equestrian sport by the International Equestrian Federation.

Bhabur Qureshi at the event

1. Event

Bhabur Qureshi at the event Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
The second annual Al-Sultan Tent Pegging Championships were held in Heckmondwike

2. Event

The second annual Al-Sultan Tent Pegging Championships were held in Heckmondwike Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Talat Baloch taking part in the second annual Al-Sultan Tent Pegging Championships in Heckmondwike

3. Event

Talat Baloch taking part in the second annual Al-Sultan Tent Pegging Championships in Heckmondwike Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Prince Subhan Ali is turning out to be a local sensation, having mastered riding a fast galloping horse in many tent pegging tournaments

4. Event

Prince Subhan Ali is turning out to be a local sensation, having mastered riding a fast galloping horse in many tent pegging tournaments Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsKirkleesBradfordCalderdaleLancashire