A doting Birstall dad is keeping his late wife’s memory alive in “banging the drum” to raise more awareness into Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome (SADS).

Dale Lockwood’s wife, Ruby, passed away unexpectedly in October 2023, with medical investigations eventually returning the cause as SADS, a genetic heart condition that can cause sudden cardiac arrest and death.

She was just 31.

Dale has since raised £19,500 for the British Heart Foundation and has set up the Be More Ruby Fund in association with the Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) charity.

And now the primary school deputy headteacher is helping with the charity’s aims of preventing young sudden cardiac deaths through awareness, screening and research.

“Before it happened to us I had never heard of it,” Dale admitted. “You hear terms like SADS and cot death and it is kind of brushed off as one of those tragedies that happens.

“But it’s not. These things happen because of a biological, genetic reason. It is not just a freak accident. And it’s about finding out the reason.

“The charity raises awareness and I want to do the same. If we can get that message out there and get more people tested and checked then it will save lives.”

Since the charity was founded in 1995, around 315,000 young people have been tested by CRY, identifying over 1,000 young people with potentially life-threatening conditions and more than 3,000 young people with non-life-threatening conditions which can cause problems in later life, if not monitored or treated.

In 80% of cases of young sudden cardiac death there will have been no signs or symptoms - which is why proactive heart screening is so vitally important.

Anyone aged between 14 and 35 can sign up for a non-invasive ECG through the charity, but Dale wants more to be done by the Government, as well as to see “blanket testing” for all school children.

He said: “The statistics speak for themselves. It is far, far more common than what we think. It is about encouraging people to sign up to get tested, but also the blanket testing of school-age children.

“The way I see it is how much do people spend on an MOT for their cars every year? When do we ever get our heart checked unless we rock up at A&E saying we’ve got chest pains? It’s the one thing keeping us alive.

“An ECG is a very simple medical procedure, albeit at a cost. I know it comes down to money and budget, but why is this not checked at any point?

“The more people who sign up, the more people who get tested and the more money we can fundraise, then that’s more data we have got to go back to the Government and say, ‘right, when are you going to step up?’

“We know it is not going to happen overnight, but the more awareness and banging on the drum, the more chance someone in parliament is going to take note.”

CRY is also known for its support of bereaved families.

“It’s immense,” a grateful Dale, a dad-of-two, said. “Sometimes it’s just about knowing that other people are in the same boat. I know that sounds a bit morbid but, in a positive way, it’s understanding that someone, somewhere, is going through exactly what you are going through.

“The biggest miss is your typical family time - putting the kids to bed, sitting down and having your tea, sitting on the sofa and arguing over what to put on the tele. Those are all the things you miss because you’re on your own. Once the kids are in bed, there’s nothing.

“The support groups are useful for that because you’ve got a collection of people all over the country who are in that exact same situation who are looking for company as well and someone who just gets it.

“You need to find people in your situation. You end up speaking to a lot of people who are my age and you realise that these tragedies are far more common.”

Asked how he has been during the past few months, Dale, a keen runner who raised thousands for charity by completing half-marathon events, responded:

“You try to keep positive and give yourself a focus. It’s been fairly straightforward from day one because I’ve got a focus on my children.

“The children are two and four so they are still at that age where they are fully dependent so you have got to focus every single day. They are just happy at that age, so it is sort of a distraction.

“From my point of view, it’s important to find ways of looking after yourself. My outlet has always been exercise, so I’ve been fortunate enough to keep doing that.

“Even when you might still be in a haze, I know that I have still got to look after myself physically and mentally. Running gives you a focus.

“You are accountable. By signing up to half marathons and marathons I have got to do it otherwise you’re letting people down.”

Dale will be running the London Marathon in April for the British Heart Foundation before all his fundraising efforts, including a charity golf day at Driglington’s The Manor in May, will turn to the Be More Ruby Fund - named after the final words he said during the eulogy at Ruby’s funeral.

He revealed: “For anyone who knew Ruby, you couldn’t not know her. She filled the room. Everyone knew who she was because she was just such a big personality in all the different ways.

“My final words were, ‘we want everyone to be more Ruby.’ I wanted everyone to leave there and think, ‘as you go through life, how can I be more Ruby?’

“I didn’t realise how impactful it was but it’s nice that it’s become a strapline for the fundraising. It keeps her alive and has gone beyond what I expected.

“It’s keeping Ruby alive and reminding everyone, day to day, to be more Ruby. In doing this, that’s what I’m doing. I’m quite a private person to be honest, Ruby was the outgoing one.

“In doing all this, I’m being more Ruby, and doing what she would be like, which is a nice feeling as well.”

To donate and for more information on the Be More Ruby Fund, visit: https://www.c-r-y.org.uk/ruby-lockwood/

For more information on heart testing visit: https://www.testmyheart.org.uk/