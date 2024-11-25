The Community of Resurrection in Mirfield.

A dozen famous personalities are currently on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! hoping to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle - but which one spent two years training for their profession in Mirfield?

Millions of people across the UK have been glued to their television screens since last Sunday (November 17) watching the likes of McFly’s Danny Jones, boxing legend Barry McGuigan, Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse and Coronation Street’s Alan Halsall trying to adapt to jungle life, while competing in entertaining trials in the hit ITV1 show.

There were just 10 celebrities involved, however, until late arrivals Maura Higgins, who starred in Love Island, and Reverend Richard Coles entered in last Thursday’s episode.

And Richard, who first became popular in the 1980s band the Communards, has links to Mirfield having trained for the Church of England priesthood at the College of Resurrection in 2003.

Reverand Richard Coles.

The college is part of the 126-year-old Community of Resurrection, on Stocks Bank Road, and is where aspiring clergymen and students have been trained within the grounds.

Speaking to the Reporter Series last year as part of the monastic community’s 125th year celebrations, Fr John Gribben said of the college:

“That’s an important part of our work. That’s partly why we’re known all over England.”

Richard was then ordained in 2005 before retiring from parish duties in 2022.

In the Australian jungle, Richard and Maura’s first task was to complete a secret mission to convince their fellow campmates that they were living in squalor while they were living a luxurious life in the Junkyard, in order to win treats for the group.

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! is on ITV1 at 9pm tonight.