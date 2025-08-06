"If you’re a nerd in general, you'll enjoy our night" - Board games group helping people form friendships in Cleckheaton

Members of the Cleckheaton Board Games Night group

"It's more like a monthly party than just a few people rolling dice."

One year ago, it was just three blokes sitting in a pub. Now, there are 30 to 40 people meeting every month to socialise, make friends and have fun.

The Cleckheaton Board Game Night was the idea of Luke Fairlie, 37, from Cleckheaton.

It meets on the first Thursday of every month at The Spen Tap pub, and its popularity has skyrocketed over the last 12 months.

"I set up this group to make friends, as I was new to Cleckheaton and didn't know anyone," Luke said.

"It's been astonishing to see the level of growth and people stepping out of their comfort zones, especially on their own.

"Like me, they wanted to make some new friends in the area but didn't know how. My event has proven a great stepping stone for people to make new connections."

Luke says members of thr group tell him meeting up is what they most look forward to each month.

"It's a break away from work and screens, and instead sit down and chill out," he said.

"We also launched our new "nerdy" milkshake range recently and they have gone down with such positive feedback. Basically, if you’re a nerd in general, you'll enjoy our night.

Luke says Werewolf is a popular game among members.

"There are about 20 of us that play it at once, in a circle," he said.

"It's similar to the TV show Traitors, and people get very passionate about it – basically the whole room is laughing non-stop for about 30 minutes.

"Secret Identity from Hachette Games is another really popular one, too.

"People seem to really enjoy figuring out other people's identity keys and, again, it results in a lot of laughing and playful overreactions."

As well as helping to tackle social isolation and form a sense of community, another benefit of the group has been for its host.

"Pubs are closing at such a rate at the moment – one per day nationally," Luke said.

"We've basically taken the concept of a pub quiz, merged it together with board games and elements from comic cons, and reconstructed it into a nerdy-themed night. Because we're all a little bit nerdy, aren't we?

"It's been so successful, the Spen Tap has now launched an art and craft night.

"This takes place on the second Thursday of each month and is called Create, Craft and Sip.

"People can come along, draw, paint and craft and sample some of the Spen Tap's specialty craft ales.

"We're currently looking into other events, too, that perhaps aren't usually associated with pub entertainment."

Maybe another year from now, the group's membership might have taken another giant leap.

If you would like to join, visit Cleckheaton Board Game Night on Facebook or @cleckheatonboardgame on Instagram.