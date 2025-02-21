Ickle Bubba team launch volunteering commitment by spending the day with Heckmondwike’s Rainbow Baby Bank

A nursery brand has started its volunteering commitment to the Baby Bank Alliance by spending the day with Heckmondwike’s Rainbow Baby Bank.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of Ickle Bubba’s wider pledge to support families who need help, members of its Yorkshire-based marketing team visited the Spen Valley-based baby bank to find out more about the vital work it does and learn how Ickle Bubba and the wider parenting community can help make a difference.

As part of its year-long partnership with the Baby Bank Alliance, Ickle Bubba has pledged to donate £15,000 of products and £10,000 of spare parts to help restore Ickle Bubba products donated by the public, enabling them to be passed onto families in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ickle Bubba is also rolling out a new workplace initiative which enables each colleague to use one working day to volunteer at a baby bank, with the aim of giving back to communities and raising awareness of baby banks and the impact they have on families.

Pictured from the left are Jenna Shorter (Ickle Bubba), Samantha Cottam (Rainbow Baby Bank) and Emma Scorah (Ickle Bubba)

Jenna Shorter, Ickle Bubba senior partnership and PR manager, said: “We know shopping for a baby can be expensive and overwhelming at times but when a family is in crisis, being able to buy even the essentials is not an option.

“We feel a responsibility as a nursery brand to do our bit in the way of donating products but also to raise awareness of the incredible work the Baby Bank Alliance do.”

Samantha Cottam, of the Rainbow Baby Bank, said: “Being part of the Baby Bank Alliance is fantastic as it brings all of us baby banks together and helps raise awareness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From experience, everyone’s heard of a food bank but not so much a baby bank, so it’s great to see nursery brands like Ickle Bubba helping spread the word and supporting our work too.”

Speaking about which items are most needed, she added: “Double buggies are like gold dust so we are always on the hunt for those.

“Generally, we are happy to receive baby clothes up to 24 months and essential equipment - all we stress is that these must be clean and in a safe and working condition.

“We also welcome brand new toiletries for baby and mum.”

For more information, visit www.icklebubba.com/pages/babybankalliance