The annual school reunion for pupils who attended Warwick Road will take place at a Birstall pub next month.

The event, which is for anybody who attended the school, or has a connection with Batley Carr, is being held at the Black Bull, on Kirkgate, from 7.30pm, on Friday, April 4.

The yearly gathering, whose first ever reunion was held in the same pub, gives former students the chance to talk to old school friends and reminisce about childhood memories.

Organiser Betty Maudsley said: “We want as many people as possible to turn up. Everybody is welcome.

“We usually get between 20 and 30 people. We have a lot of regulars but every year we get some new people coming along. Last year, we had a couple of ladies who came over from Hornsea.

“To get new people coming is always nice for us. It is always a good night. It doesn’t just attract the golden oldies! We do get some who are a bit younger as well.

“It is important to get together. We may only see each other once a year but then some stay in touch after the event.”

Fondly looking back on her own school days, Betty, who is helped to organise the event by childhood friend Elizabeth Perera, said:

“I loved Warwick Road School. I remember the good bits. There are some people who turn up who don’t have happy memories but I always say to them, ‘remember the good times’.

“I started there when I was three and stayed until I was 11 before going off to the grammar school. I liked playing netball and rounders, and we enjoyed country dancing.

“I enjoyed lots of nice things. I did alright at school and it was a nice school to be at. It was a good grounding for life. Stuff that I learnt at Warwick Road School still comes into my life now sometimes. It is surprising what you absorb as a kiddie.”

